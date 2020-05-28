Jute cultivation target exceeds in Jamalpur

JAMALPUR, May 28, 2020 (BSS) – Jute cultivation target fixed by

agriculture department in the district has exceeded during the current

Kharip-1 season.

Sources said farmers cultivated jute on 29150 hectares of land, a high of

515 hectares against the fixed target with a production target of 342326 bale

fiber.

They said farmers cultivated four varieties of jute this year. The

varieties are local on 2620 hectare with a production target of 25938 bale,

Tosha on 25965 hectares with a production target of 311580 bale, Mesta on 77

hectares with a production target of 660 bale and Kenaf on 488 hectares with

a production target of 4148 bale.

Farmers cultivated jute on 10 215 hectares of land in Islampur upazila,

4760 hectares in Dewanganj, 3655 hectares in Sarishabari, 3500 hectares in

Jamalpur Sadar, 3300 hectares in Madarganj , 2030 hectares in Bakshiganj and

1690 hectares in Melandah upazilas.