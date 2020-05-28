Jute cultivation target exceeds in Jamalpur

JAMALPUR, May 28, 2020 (BSS) – Jute cultivation target fixed by
agriculture department in the district has exceeded during the current
Kharip-1 season.
Sources said farmers cultivated jute on 29150 hectares of land, a high of
515 hectares against the fixed target with a production target of 342326 bale
fiber.
They said farmers cultivated four varieties of jute this year. The
varieties are local on 2620 hectare with a production target of 25938 bale,
Tosha on 25965 hectares with a production target of 311580 bale, Mesta on 77
hectares with a production target of 660 bale and Kenaf on 488 hectares with
a production target of 4148 bale.
Farmers cultivated jute on 10 215 hectares of land in Islampur upazila,
4760 hectares in Dewanganj, 3655 hectares in Sarishabari, 3500 hectares in
Jamalpur Sadar, 3300 hectares in Madarganj , 2030 hectares in Bakshiganj and
1690 hectares in Melandah upazilas.