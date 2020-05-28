Light to moderate rain likely over country

DHAKA, May 28, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today predicted Light to moderate rain over country in 24 hours as of 9 am tomorrow.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at most places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rangpur division with heavy to very heavy falls at some places over the country, it said.

Day and night temperature may fall slightly over the country.

Country’s maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded 35.5 degrees Celsius at Teknaf and lowest temperature today 18.8 degrees Celsius at Tetulia.

Highest rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was recorded 131 milimeters (mm) at Rangamati.

The sun sets at 6.40pm today and rises at 5.11am tomorrow in the capital.