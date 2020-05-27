Trump threatens to ‘close down’ social media after tweets tagged

WASHINGTON, May 27, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – US President Donald Trump on

Wednesday threatened to close down social media platforms after

Twitter labelled two of his tweets “unsubstantiated” and accused him

of making false claims.

“Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence

conservatives voices. We will strongly regulate, or close them down,

before we can ever allow this to happen,” Trump tweeted.

Twitter targeted two tweets the president posted on Tuesday in which

he contended without evidence that mail-in voting would lead to fraud

and a “Rigged Election.”

Under the tweets, Twitter posted a link which read “Get the facts

about mail-in ballots” — a first for the social network which has

long resisted calls to censure the US president over truth-defying

posts.

Trump pushed back again on Wednesday saying “we can’t let large

scale Mail-In Ballots take root in our Country. It would be a free for

all on cheating, forgery and the theft of Ballots.

“Whoever cheated the most would win. Likewise, Social Media. Clean

up your act, NOW!!!!”

The president also accused social media platforms of interfering in

the last election, saying “we saw what they attempted to do, and

failed, in 2016.”

“We can’t let a more sophisticated version of that happen again.”

The president has long used Twitter as a platform to spread abuse,

conspiracy theories, false information and insults to his 80 million

followers.

Before being elected in 2016, he built his political brand by

supporting the “birther” lie that Barack Obama, America’s first black

president, was not born in the United States and therefore was not

eligible to be president.

And he has recently ignited another storm with an attempted

character assassination of MSNBC TV host Joe Scarborough by spreading

the baseless rumor he murdered an aide.