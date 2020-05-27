BEZA stands by 7,000 families with gift items

DHAKA, May 27, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) has

stood by 7,000 families with gift items amid COVID-19 crisis.

“Of these, BEZA has already distributed gift items to 4,000 families.

Relief work is underway to distribute among 3,000 more families in the

cyclone Ampan affected districts and the backward districts of the North

Bengal area,” said a press release issued today.

BEZA has also distributed gift items among 2,500 families at Sonadia Eco-

Tourism Park area under Moheshkhali upazila of Cox’s Bazar district,

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN) under Mirsarai, Sitakundu and

Sonagazi upazilas of the Chattogram and Feni districts and surrounding areas

of Jamalpur Economic Zone.

Besides, relief distribution has been completed among 1,500 families in

Kaukhali Upazila and Sadar Upazila of Rangamati District and Sadar Upazila of

Bandarban district.

BEZA Executive Chairman Paban Chowdhury said BEZA is very much pleased to

distribute the gift items among the common people to implement the decision

of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He thanked Bangladesh Economic Zone Investors Association, City, Meghna and

TK groups and Abdul Monem Limited for their cooperation.

Paban Chowdhury said food materials would be distributed among the jobless

workers of other economic zones in phases.

BEZA is working to establish some 100 economic zones across the country of

which the Bangabandhu Shilpanagar is the largest economic zone being set up

on some 30,000 acres of land.