Ali Azam joins as industries secretary

DHAKA, May 27, 2020 (BSS) – KM Ali Azam has joined as the new secretary of the Industries Ministry.

He formally took over the charge from the outgoing Industries Secretary Md Abdul Halim today, said an Industries Ministry press release.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun was the chief guest at the function in connection with the handing over of the charge at the conference room of the Industries Ministry.

State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder was present as the special guest.

KM Ali Azam is a member of the eighth batch of BCS (Administration) cadre. He was born in an aristocratic Muslim family in Udaipur village of Mollahat upazila of Bagerhat.

Prior to joining the Ministry of Industries, Ali Azam served as secretary at the Ministry of Labor and Employment.

Besides, in his long professional career, he served at various levels of field administration and in other important posts in the administration, including the commissioner of Dhaka division.

KM Ali Azam joined the Bangladesh Civil Service on 20 December 1989 as an assistant commissioner.