Ministers mourn death of Anwara Begum

DHAKA,May 26, 2020 (BSS) – A number of cabinet members today expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Anwara Begum, wife of Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabbi Miah.

In separate condolence message, they prayed for eternal peace of the

departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

The cabinet members, who condoled the death of Anwara Begum, included

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Agriculture Minister Dr

Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi,

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, State Minister for Civil

Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali and State Minister for Women and Children

Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira.

Besides, Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam also

condoled the death of Anwara Begum.

In a condolence message, the mayor prayed for eternal peace of the departed

soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Anwara Begum breathed her last at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH)

around 10:40am today at the age of 67. She had been sick for a long time.