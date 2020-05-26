President mourns death of JS deputy speaker’s wife

DHAKA, May 26, 2020 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid today expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Anwara Begum, wife of Deputy Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Md Fazle Rabbi Miah.

In a condolence message, the head of the state prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Anwara Begum breathed her last today at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka at the age of 67.

She had been suffering from geriatric diseases for a long time. On May 19, she was admitted to CMH, where she was kept on life support (artificial respiration).