World needs ‘green recovery’, health pros tell G20 leaders

PARIS, May 26, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – Trillions of dollars, euros and yuan pouring

into post-pandemic economies must build a “healthy and green recovery”, 200

medical groups representing 40 million health professionals worldwide told G20

leaders Tuesday in an open letter.

The twenty nations accounting for 90 percent of global GDP should

prioritise investment in public health, clean air, clean water and a stable

climate in order to boost resilience against future health crises, said the

letter.

“We have witnessed first-hand how fragile communities can be when their

health, food security and freedom to work are interrupted by a common threat,”

the letter said, describing the COVID-19 pandemic that has sickened more that

five million and claimed nearly 350,000 lives since the start of the year.

“These effects could have been partially mitigated, or possibly even

prevented, by adequate investments in pandemic preparedness, public health and

environmental stewardship.”

The next G20 summit is scheduled for November.

A June meeting of G7 leaders was scrapped due to the global health crisis,

but US President Donald Trump said last week it could still take place at the

White House and Camp David, a summer retreat outside Washington DC.

Backed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Global Climate and

Health Alliance, the letter highlighted the health-wrecking impact of air

pollution, which causes some seven million premature deaths each year.

– ‘New health threats’ –

“Before COVID-19, air pollution was already weakening our bodies,” the

World Medical Association, the International Council of Nurses, the World

Organization of Family Doctors and two hundred other groups said.

“A truly healthy economy will not allow pollution to continue to cloud the

air we breathe and the water we drink,” the letter continued. “It will not

allow unabated climate change and deforestation, potentially unleashing new

health threats upon vulnerable populations.”

Promoting the hashtag #HealthyRecovery, the appeal called for removing

hundreds of billions of dollars in subsidies for oil, gas and coal, the main

drivers of both global warming and air pollution.

It also underscored the need to boost renewable energy, such as solar and

wind power.

“Healthy lives depend on a healthy planet,” said World Medical Association

President Miguel Jorge. “We need a comprehensive approach, a healthy and green

recovery, and we need it now.”

Health workers — from cleaning crews to doctors, in hospitals and nursing

homes — have been hit especially hard by the pandemic.

While there is no official tally, tens of thousands have been infected with

the virus, and hundreds have died.

At the beginning of May, the International Council of Nurses reported that

at least 90,000 nurses worldwide — possibly twice as many — had caught the

virus.

Hundreds of health professionals have died, including many during the

initial outbreak in Wuhan, China, the pandemic’s epicentre.