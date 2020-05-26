EU’s Von der Leyen to begin ‘trillion-euro’ recovery battle

BRUSSELS, May 26, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen

will on Wednesday unveil a trillion-euro post-coronavirus recovery plan that

she hopes will point the way to compromise between warring capitals.

The EU has plunged into its deepest ever recession and pressure is mounting

to unleash spending to drag 27 members out of the slump, especially those

unable to help themselves due to big debts — Italy and Spain foremost among

them.

Those countries were the first on the continent hit by the coronavirus

outbreak that has killed 174,000 in Europe and exposed the divisions hampering

EU efforts to coordinate a response.

Rome and Madrid have bitterly accused their richer partners of ignoring

their plight as Germany and others shell out tens of billions of euros to

salvage their own economies.

To bridge the divide, last week France and Germany suggested that the

commission, the EU’s executive arm, present a plan that would distribute half

a trillion euros in grants to hard hit member states.

But a group of four northern member states have already rejected this and

instead proposed their own scheme, which would favour loans with strict

conditions at no eventual cost to taxpayers.

The Berlin-Paris agreement “is absolutely necessary, more than ever,” said

Josep Borrell, the EU’s top diplomat and Spain’s member of the Brussels

commission.

“But at the same time, a Franco-German agreement is not sufficient. We need

to bring the whole of Europe together,” he said, aware of the battle ahead.

– ‘Very difficult’ –

Since the virus struck, the Netherlands, Austria, Denmark and Sweden have

been pressing hard on the brakes against runaway wealth redistribution in the

face of the crisis.

These so-called “frugals” believe their southern partners are historic

overspenders and failed to plan ahead.

Their model is the rescues used during the eurozone debt crisis when Greece

and others received massive bailouts, but in loans and on condition that their

economies were radically changed.

Germany had long been the de facto leader of the frugals, but Chancellor

Angela Merkel surprised many by lining up with Paris and those calling for

more “solidarity” among partners.

Merkel also broke with decades of German policy by endorsing the idea of a

European loan of unprecedented size, breaking a national taboo against joint

EU debt, perhaps a turning point in modern European history.

Her decision came on the heels of Germany’s highest court casting doubt on

the legality of bond-buying by the European Central Bank.

This endangered the crisis-fighting by the ECB, led by France’s Christine

Lagarde, which has done the heavy lifting by pumping more than a trillion

euros into Europe’s banking system.

A top EU official said last week that Von der Leyen’s compromise would

propose about one trillion euros through a mix of grants and loans.

Von der Leyen will unveil it to European Parliament on Wednesday and then

devote the next weeks or months trying to find a palatable compromise among

the EU nations and MEPs.

An EU diplomat predicted “very difficult talks”, which are likely to drag

on until at least July, while experts do not expect an agreement to be reached

before September — when Germany has taken over the rotating EU presidency in

the second half of the year.

But the French and German proposal has already had some of its desired

effect, sending the borrowing prices for Italy to very low levels on the

financial markets — a sign investors believe that Europe’s robust economies

will back their weaker partners.

Von der Leyen’s commission has already delivered more modest recovery aid,

including insurance for strained partial employment schemes as well as

suspending the oversight of national deficit rules.

The 19 countries that use the euro single currency have meanwhile made

available 540 billion euros in loan guarantees for emergency health spending.