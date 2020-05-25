WHO suspends trial of hydroxychloroquine as COVID-19 treatment over safety concerns

GENEVA, May 25, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – The World Health Organization said

Monday that it had “temporarily” suspended clinical trials of

hydroxychloriquine as a potential treatment for COVID-19 being carried

out across a range of countries as a precautionary measure.

The decision came after the publication last week of a study in the

Lancet indicating that the using the drug on COVID-19 patients could

increase their likelihood of dying, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom

Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference, adding that the

WHO-backed trials had been “suspended while the safety is reviewed.”