WHO suspends trial of hydroxychloroquine as COVID-19 treatment over safety concerns

GENEVA, May 25, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – The World Health Organization said
Monday that it had “temporarily” suspended clinical trials of
hydroxychloriquine as a potential treatment for COVID-19 being carried
out across a range of countries as a precautionary measure.
The decision came after the publication last week of a study in the
Lancet indicating that the using the drug on COVID-19 patients could
increase their likelihood of dying, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom
Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference, adding that the
WHO-backed trials had been “suspended while the safety is reviewed.”