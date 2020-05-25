19 more test positive for COVID-19 in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, May 25, 2020 (BSS) – Nineteen more people were tested positive

for coronavirus (COVID-19) today at the two COVID-19 laboratories in Rangpur

and Dinajpur of Rangpur division.

Health officials said the 19 newly infected patients were reported today

after testing 188 samples at the two laboratories.

Of them, six patients of Rangpur metropolis alone were reported positive

after testing 94 samples at the COVID-19 Laboratory at Rangpur Medical

College (RpMC) in Rangpur city.

“They include three policemen and one each of Jummapara, Kherbari and

Mulatol areas of the metropolis,” Chief of Divisional Coronavirus Service and

Prevention Task Force and Principal of RpMC Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnabi Lyzu

told BSS at 6 pm.

At the same time, 13 new infected patients were reported after testing 94

samples at the COVID-19 Laboratory at M Abdur Rahim Medical College (MARMC)

in Dinajpur today.

“The 13 new cases include three of Sadar and Biral upazilas in Dinajpur,

eight of Sadar, Saidpur and Domar upazilas in Nilphamari and two of

Baliadangi upazila in Thakurgaon districts,” Principal of MARMC Professor Dr.

Shibesh Sarker told BSS this evening.

Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur

division Dr. ZA Siddiqui said the total number of COVID-19 patients rose to

813 as 19 new patients were detected in Rangpur division today.

“The district-wise breakups of the COVID-19 patients stand at 352 in

Rangpur, 51 in Panchagarh, 92 in Nilphamari, 30 in Lalmonirhat, 60 in

Kurigram, 63 in Thakurgaon, 132 in Dinajpur and 33 in Gaibandha in the

division.