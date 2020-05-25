19 more test positive for COVID-19 in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, May 25, 2020 (BSS) – Nineteen more people were tested positive
for coronavirus (COVID-19) today at the two COVID-19 laboratories in Rangpur
and Dinajpur of Rangpur division.
Health officials said the 19 newly infected patients were reported today
after testing 188 samples at the two laboratories.
Of them, six patients of Rangpur metropolis alone were reported positive
after testing 94 samples at the COVID-19 Laboratory at Rangpur Medical
College (RpMC) in Rangpur city.
“They include three policemen and one each of Jummapara, Kherbari and
Mulatol areas of the metropolis,” Chief of Divisional Coronavirus Service and
Prevention Task Force and Principal of RpMC Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnabi Lyzu
told BSS at 6 pm.
At the same time, 13 new infected patients were reported after testing 94
samples at the COVID-19 Laboratory at M Abdur Rahim Medical College (MARMC)
in Dinajpur today.
“The 13 new cases include three of Sadar and Biral upazilas in Dinajpur,
eight of Sadar, Saidpur and Domar upazilas in Nilphamari and two of
Baliadangi upazila in Thakurgaon districts,” Principal of MARMC Professor Dr.
Shibesh Sarker told BSS this evening.
Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur
division Dr. ZA Siddiqui said the total number of COVID-19 patients rose to
813 as 19 new patients were detected in Rangpur division today.
“The district-wise breakups of the COVID-19 patients stand at 352 in
Rangpur, 51 in Panchagarh, 92 in Nilphamari, 30 in Lalmonirhat, 60 in
Kurigram, 63 in Thakurgaon, 132 in Dinajpur and 33 in Gaibandha in the
division.