Bangladesh exports 6.5m PPE to US

DHAKA, May 25, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh today joined the select group of

countries that manufacture world-class, large-scale Personal Protective

Equipment (PPE) by shipping 6.5 million PPE gowns to American brand Hanes for

ultimate delivery to US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Beximco, one of the leading pharmaceuticals manufacturers of Bangladesh

made the shipment to US today, a press release said here.

To mark the occasion, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam

joined US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R. Miller at Hazrat Shahjalal

International Airport (HSIA) to see off Beximco’s first shipment of PPE to

the USA.

Alam said Bangladesh is also facing toughest times and trying to cope with

this pandemic like the rest of the world.

“It’s remarkable to see that within this short span of two months

Bangladesh was able to foray into this very regulated market with such a

sensitive healthcare product with just not ten or twenty thousand pieces but

six and half million pieces,” he said.

US Ambassador Miller said the USA welcomes Bangladesh’s world-class large-

scale PPE production to the global marketplace. “The Beximco-Hanes

partnership is another great example of how our two great nations are

combating the COVID-19 pandemic,” Miller said.

As the global spread of COVID-19 has bloomed into a pandemic, it has

become clear that there will be a desperate need of PPE to keep medical

professionals and the general public safe, said Beximco CEO and Group

Director Mr. Syed Naved Husain.

He said this would help keep people safe and secure worldwide while

helping Bangladesh`s own economy and ensuring that the large workforce of 4.1

million in the garment sector can still make a good livelihood.

Managing Director of Beximco Pharma Nazmul Hassan, MP, termed the event

historic and said: “Today, we join the club of first-class large-scale PPE

manufacturing countries.”