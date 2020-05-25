Hasan urges rich people to help the poor during Eid

DHAKA, May 25, 2020 (BSS) – Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today urged the well-off people to stand beside the poor people who cannot celebrate the festival of Eid.

“I would like to urge the affluent people to stand beside the vulnerable people of the country to make meaningful the festival of the holy Eid,” he said after attending an Eid jamaat (congregation) at his official residence in city’s Minto road.

Greeting the countrymen on the occasion of holy Eid-ul-Fitr, the minister said, “I firmly believe that the new sun will rise after the darkness. We will be able to combat the pandemic with all-out efforts in unison and the progress of the country will be continued.”

He said, “I said my Eid prayers in Dhaka for the first time in 20 years. Every year, I take part the Eid jamaat at my village with the local people. But, this time, I could not attend the congregation at my village for the coronavirus situation.”

Referring to the speech of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he said premier is working relentlessly to protect the lives and livelihoods of the people.

Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary, prayed for early recovery of the coronavirus infected people and for eternal peace of the departed souls of those who died of COVID-19.

The minister also prayed for welfare and prosperity of the country and the people as well.