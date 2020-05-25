PM greets FFs with gifts on Eid-ul-Fitr

DHAKA, May 25, 2020 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today greeted all Freedom Fighters (FFs) of the country on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest religious festival of the Muslims.

Like other occasions, the premier sent flowers, fruits and sweetmeats to the war-wounded freedom fighters (FFs) and members of the martyred families at Martyred and War-wounded Freedom Fighters’ Rehabilitation Centre (Muktijoddha Tower-1) at Gaznavi Road in the capital’s Mohammadpur area as a mark of her good wishes for them.

PM’s Assistant Private Secretary-2 Gazi Hafizur Rahman Liku, Protocol Officer-2 SM Khurshid-ul-Alam and Assistant Press Secretary ABM Sarwar-e-Alam Sarkar handed over these items to them this morning.

In their brief speech, the officials of the premier sought doa from all for protection of the countrymen from the coronavirus pandemic and that the country gets freed from the crisis soon.

The war-wounded FFs and members of the martyred families thanked and expressed gratitude to the prime minister for remembering them on every national day and festival like the Independence Day, the Victory Day, Eid and Pahela Baishakh.

They wished the prime minister good health and long life.