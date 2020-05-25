US bans Brazil travel over virus surge as Europe keeps easing

WASHINGTON, May 25, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – The United States suspended travel from

Brazil over an explosion of coronavirus infections in the South American

nation, but across the Atlantic, many parts of Europe were set to further ease

lockdowns on Monday after slowing their COVID-19 outbreaks.

The pandemic’s rampage across Latin America has pushed the worldwide

caseload to nearly 5.4 million, with deaths approaching 350,000, but with the

global economy battered, governments are scrambling to provide relief however

they can to businesses and citizens wearying of mass confinement.

Brazil — the world’s sixth-largest country — has been declared the latest

hotspot with more than 360,000 reported cases, second only to the United

States, even as its leader, the far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, plays down

the threat from the virus.

In a sign of global concern about the outbreak in Brazil, where more than

22,000 have died of COVID-19, the White House said Sunday it would bar entry

into the US of non-Americans who have been in the South American nation in the

14 days before.

Despite the crisis engulfing Brazil, Bolsonaro — an ally of US President

Donald Trump — has repeatedly argued that lockdown measures are unnecessary

and harmful to the economy.

He flouted social distancing rules again on Sunday, attending a rally

outside the presidential palace in Brasilia to greet a cheering rally,

ditching his face mask, shaking hands and embracing supporters – even hoisting

a young boy onto his shoulders at one point.

The leader grinned as flag-waving supporters shouted “Legend!” and “The

people support you, Bolsonaro!”

But despite the strong support from his political base, he has faced

scathing criticism for his handling of the outbreak as experts warn Brazil’s

healthcare system is overwhelmed.

And while his government has imposed a Brazil travel ban over the virus,

President Trump remains frustrated with lockdown measures, and — with 40

million jobs lost this year — is aggressively pushing a US reopening despite

the national death toll approaching 100,000.

Again trying to project confidence, Trump played golf for a second straight

day on Sunday, after avoiding the fairways since March 8.

The polarized opinion on lockdowns in America was on display after video

footage emerged of a jam-packed swimming pool in Missouri over the weekend,

despite orders mandating social distancing measures.

“Scenes such as this one… are inconceivable during the pandemic. Do they

all have death wishes?” one woman tweeted.

Another countered: “Just Americans being free and making their own

decisions and enjoying life.”

– More easing in Europe –

In Europe, with infection numbers stabilizing, governments continued

towards lighter social distancing measures with more easing expected on

Monday, but they remain keen to avoid a second wave of cases that could

further devastate the hard-hit continent.

Restaurants, bars and swimming pools are among several types of businesses

set to reopen Monday in the Czech Republic, which has reported nearly 9,000

cases.

The nation will even allow events with up to 300 people, and Czechs are no

longer obliged to wear face masks in public except in shops and on public

transport.

Elsewhere in Europe, cafes and restaurants in Greece were gearing up to

reopen on Monday — but only those with outdoor service, while Spain will

continue easing the lockdown in Madrid and Barcelona.

Meanwhile, nightclubs and bars are set to resume business in Iceland’s

capital Reykjavik, zoos and museums will reopen in Copenhagen, while Rome’s

swimming pools and sports centers will also reopen.

In Germany, where infection control measures are now largely up to its 16

federal states, public debate and criticism was triggered by Bodo Ramelow,

premier of tiny central Thuringia, when he announced that statewide rules —

for example on mask-wearing or safe distances — would all be eliminated by

June 6.

– Mounting political pressure –

The unprecedented crisis has in many cases worsened already fractured

international ties and fuelled domestic political polarization.

Virus-fuelled tensions have pushed Beijing and Washington to the “bring of

a new Cold War”, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi warned Sunday, after Trump

accused his government of a lack of transparency, and even pushed the theory

that the coronavirus may have leaked from a Chinese laboratory.

Most scientists believe the pandemic originated when the virus jumped from

animals to humans, likely in a market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan

last year, while Beijing has furiously denied the lab theory.

And in Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was on Sunday forced to defend

his top aide Dominic Cummings, who has been accused of having breached the

government’s own lockdown rules.

Cummings was seen visiting his parents in Durham, 250 miles (400

kilometers) from his London home in March, despite suffering from virus

symptoms.

The Observer and Sunday Mirror reported he had broken lockdown restrictions

again in April.

“He has acted responsibly and legally and with integrity,” Johnson said of

Cummings.

But Tory MP Craig Whittaker tweeted: “You cannot advise the nation one

thing then do the opposite.”