President offers Eid prayers at Bangabhaban

DHAKA, May 25, 2020 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid today offered Eid-ul-

Fitr prayers along with his family members and some senior officials at

Bangabhaban Durbar Hall.

Against the backdrop of ongoing global crisis due to the pandemic COVID-19

(Coronavirus) outbreak, the traditional Eid prayers with the spontaneous

participation of people from all walks of life in capital’s National Eidgah

Maidan was cancelled earlier.

President’s Press Secretary Mohammad Joynal Abedin told BSS that the head

of the state offered prayers of Eid-ul-Fitr, the greatest religious festival

of Muslims, with his family members and some important officials at the

Durbar Hall of Bangabhaban.

The Eid jamaat (congregation) was held at 9:30 am. Pesh Imam of Bangabhaban

Jame Mosque Mufti Maulana Saiful Kabir conducted the Eid prayers.

A special munajat was offered seeking divine blessings for peace and

progress of Bangladesh and welfare of the people as well as the Muslim Ummah.

Special doa was also offered seeking eternal peace of the departed souls

of those who died of fatal COVID-19 and also wishing for the early recovery

of the Corona patients throughout the country as well as across the world.

Doa was too offered seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Father

of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and other martyrs who sacrificed

their lives for the sake of the county and its people in different democratic

movements, particularly during the Liberation War in 1971.

After the prayers, President Hamid spent his time with his family members

at the Presidential palace.