PM mourns death of ex-AL MP Moqbul Hossain

DHAKA, May 24, 2020 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Awami League (AL) Advisory Council Member and former lawmaker Alhaz Moqbul Hossain.

In a condolence message, the prime minister said Moqbul Hossain had worked for the people and the party as a public-friendly leader.

Sheikh Hasina prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.

Moqbul Hossain, who was elected MP from Dhaka’s Mohammadpur-Dhanmondi constituency in 1996, died at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka tonight.