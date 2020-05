DHAKA, May 23, 2020 (BSS) – S Alam Group director Morshedul Alam died of COVID-19 at Chattogram General Hospital last night.

Alam, brother of S Alam Group Chairman and Managing Director Saiful Alam Masud, died at the hospital around 10pm on Friday while he was receiving treatment there after getting infected with the novel coronavirus, an official release said.