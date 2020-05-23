Aush cultivation target on 7355 hectares Jamalpur land fixed

JAMALPUR, May 23, 2020 (BSS) – Agriculture department has fixed a target of Aush cultivation on 7355 hectares of land with a production target 19695 tonnes of rice this Kharip-1 season in the district.

Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) office sources said farmers will cultivate three varieties of Aush paddy on7355 hectares of land. Of them, high-breed will be cultivated on 35 hectares of land with a production target of 124 tonnes of rice, high yielding on 6990 hectares with a production target of 19013 tonnes of rice and local variety on 330 hectares with a production target on 558 tonnes of rice.

They said farmers already cultivated Aush paddy on 1330 hectares of land till May 22.

The farmers’ prepared Aush seed bed on 406.10 hectares of land against the cultivation target on 374 hectares of land, they added.

With a view to fulfill the production target, the government disbursed incentive to 4500 small and marginal farmers in the district.

Under the government initiative, each farmer received five kilograms of Aus seed, 20 kilograms of Di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) and 10 kilograms of Muriate of potash (MOP) free of cost for cultivating Aush paddy on one Bigha of land.