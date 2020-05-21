Genome sequencing of 7 samples of COVID-19 done in BD

DHAKA, May 21, 2020 (BSS)- The Basic and Applied Research Project on Jute (Jute Genome Project) and Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Sciences University under the Bangladesh Jute Research Institute have jointly completed the full genome sequencing of 7 samples of novel coronavirus(COVID-19) in Bangladesh.

As per the direction of Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzak, the two institutes have done it to get more clear understanding of the nature of the virus, a press release said today.

Further analysis of the currently done genome sequencing is underway, it added.