Nasrul for quick power supply in disaster-prone areas

DHAKA, May 21, 2020 (BSS)-In the wake of power disruption in the coastal regions due to the cyclone ‘Amphan’, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid today said electricity would be restored in the affected areas within 24 hours.

Through a video conferencing from the state minister’s residence in the city, he gave the instruction at a review meeting on the progress and implementation of the ongoing projects and future course of action with officials of Power Division, Bangladesh Power Development Board, Rural Power Company Limited (RPCL), B-R Powergen Limited, Ashuganj Power Station Company Limited, Electricity Generation Company of Bangladesh, North-West Power Generation Company Limited, Coal Power Generation Company Bangladesh Limited (CPGCBL), Bangladesh India Friendship Power Company Ltd, Power Grid Company of Bangladesh Ltd and Power Cell, a press release said.

In the meeting, he discussed about the quick electrification and damages caused by cyclone ‘Amphan’ with Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board, West Zone Power Distribution Company Limited, Northern Electricity Supply Company Limited (NESCO) and Power Grid Company, it added.

The state minister directed all concerned to ensure quick restoration of power in the affected areas.

Hospitals will have to be brought under electrification by providing generators if necessary, he said.

He directed the power division to monitor the overall situation round the clock in this regard.