Shakib to remain absent as ‘Tamim’s Live Show’ ends Saturday

DHAKA, May 21, 2020 (BSS)-Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal’s popular

programme ‘Tamim’ Live Show’ is set to end on Saturday after it gave the fans

some delightful moments over the past three weeks amid countrywide unofficial

shutdown.

The last episode will feature three other cricketers Mashrafe Bin Mortaza,

Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah Riyad, which means four of the Bangladesh’s

‘Feb 5’ will be present in the last show.

There was a expectation that Shakib Al Hasan, the other one of ‘Feb 5’

will join the last show to make it complete.

But Tamim revealed that Shakib, who is now in USA, can’t be present in the

show due to his personal affairs.

“Our last episode will be aired on Saturday. Many asked me when Shakib

will appear in my show..so I contacted Shakib 10/12 days ago because I wanted

five of us to present in the last show. But Shakib said due to his personal

affair, he can’t be with us,” Tamim said after his show with New Zealand

skipper Kane Williamson today.

“A person could have some work, so there is no problem in it. I don’t

think we need to discuss ‘why Shakib is not present here’. No need to make it

an issue. I am grateful to the three players -Mashrafe, Mahmudullah and

Mushfiqur that they agree to come here. Saturday’s show will be my last

episode,” he said.

Considered as one of the best batsmen in the country, opener Tamim has

brought different guests for each episode. Streaming the first two sessions

with wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah in Instagram

respectively, Tamim moved the show to his facebook and youtube channel where

his predecessor Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, pacers Taskin Ahmed and Rubel Hossain,

Test captain Mominul Haque, swashbuckling batsmen Soumya Sarkar and Liton Das

made appearances and shared some lighthearted moments.

In one episode three former Bangladesh skippers Khaled Mahmud, Habibul

Bashar and Naimur Rahman Durjoy came in as guests of Tamim’s show and made

the viewers’ travel to the past of Bangladesh cricket sharing different

stories.

Tamim’s another featured three former skippers Akran Khan, Minhajul Abedin

Nannu and Khaled Masud Pilot. Wasim Akram joined the trio as a special guest.

Meanwhile four other cricketers joined Tamim’ unique show, starting with

former South Africa skipper Faf Du Plessis. Later Indian opener Rohit Sharma

and captain Virat Kohli graced the programme before New Zealand skipper Kane

Williamson appeared in the show.