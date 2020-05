DHAKA, May 20, 2020 (BSS)- Information Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud today expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Mizanur Rahman, a photojournalist and Joint Secretary of Bangladesh Photojournalist Association.

In a condolence message, the minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.

Mizanur Rahman died on way to hospital after he felt ill this morning.