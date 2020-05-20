46 more positive tests for coronavirus in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, May 20, 2020 (BSS) – Forty-six more people were tested
positive for coronavirus today at the two COVID-19 Laboratories in
Rangpur and Dinajpur sharply raising the total number of patients to
676 in Rangpur division.
Health officials said the new 46 patients were diagnosed with
coronavirus positive after testing 376 samples at the two laboratories
in Rangpur division.
Chief of Divisional Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force
and Principal of Rangpur Medical College (RpMC) Professor Dr. AKM
Nurunnabi Lyzu said 28 new patients were found after testing 188
samples at the COVID-19 Laboratory at RpMC today.
Among the 28 new patients, 25 hailed from different areas of Rangpur
metropolis and three from rural areas of Rangpur district.
“The 28 new patients include 20 police personnel, four members of
Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-13 and one of Mulatol area in the
metropolis and one each from Gangachara, Taraganj and Pirgachha
upazilas of Rangpur,” Dr. Lyzu added.
Meanwhile, 18 new infected patients were found after testing 188
samples at the COVID-19 Laboratory at MARMC in Dinajpur today.
“The 18 new patients include five of Sadar and Phulbari upazilas in
Dinajpur, three of Ranisonkoil, Baliadangi and Pirganj upazilas in
Thakurgaon, seven of Sadar, Domar and Kishoreganj upazilas in
Nilphamari and three of Sadar and Tentulia upazilas of Panchagarh,”
Principal of MARMC Professor Dr. Shibesh Sarker told BSS at 8:40 pm.
Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur
division Dr. ZA Siddiqui said the total number of COVID-19 rose to 676
in Rangpur division with the newly infection of 46 patients today.
“The district-wise break up of the COVID-19 patients now stands at
322 in Rangpur, 27 in Panchagarh, 71 in Nilphamari, 28 in Lalmonirhat,
57 in Kurigram, 43 in Thakurgaon, 103 in Dinajpur and 25 Gaibandha
districts in the division,” Dr. Siddiqui said.