46 more positive tests for coronavirus in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, May 20, 2020 (BSS) – Forty-six more people were tested

positive for coronavirus today at the two COVID-19 Laboratories in

Rangpur and Dinajpur sharply raising the total number of patients to

676 in Rangpur division.

Health officials said the new 46 patients were diagnosed with

coronavirus positive after testing 376 samples at the two laboratories

in Rangpur division.

Chief of Divisional Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force

and Principal of Rangpur Medical College (RpMC) Professor Dr. AKM

Nurunnabi Lyzu said 28 new patients were found after testing 188

samples at the COVID-19 Laboratory at RpMC today.

Among the 28 new patients, 25 hailed from different areas of Rangpur

metropolis and three from rural areas of Rangpur district.

“The 28 new patients include 20 police personnel, four members of

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-13 and one of Mulatol area in the

metropolis and one each from Gangachara, Taraganj and Pirgachha

upazilas of Rangpur,” Dr. Lyzu added.

Meanwhile, 18 new infected patients were found after testing 188

samples at the COVID-19 Laboratory at MARMC in Dinajpur today.

“The 18 new patients include five of Sadar and Phulbari upazilas in

Dinajpur, three of Ranisonkoil, Baliadangi and Pirganj upazilas in

Thakurgaon, seven of Sadar, Domar and Kishoreganj upazilas in

Nilphamari and three of Sadar and Tentulia upazilas of Panchagarh,”

Principal of MARMC Professor Dr. Shibesh Sarker told BSS at 8:40 pm.

Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur

division Dr. ZA Siddiqui said the total number of COVID-19 rose to 676

in Rangpur division with the newly infection of 46 patients today.

“The district-wise break up of the COVID-19 patients now stands at

322 in Rangpur, 27 in Panchagarh, 71 in Nilphamari, 28 in Lalmonirhat,

57 in Kurigram, 43 in Thakurgaon, 103 in Dinajpur and 25 Gaibandha

districts in the division,” Dr. Siddiqui said.