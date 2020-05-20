Coca-Cola supports 50,000 people amid COVID-19 crisis

DHAKA, May 20, 2020 (BSS) – Coca-Cola, along with its partner CARE

Bangladesh, is supporting over 50,000 people of disadvantaged communities

with a month’s food ration to help them address the current COVID-19

hardships.

This distribution is part of Coca-Cola’s commitment of Taka 11.5 crore to

support the government’s ongoing efforts against COVID-19, a joint press

release said.

A four-day relief distribution programme, which commenced before Eid al-

Fitr, will continue till May 23 next to cover major COVID-19 outbreak

hotspots in the country, including Dhaka, Gazipur, Mymensingh and Cumilla.

The relief programme began in Dhaka today where 1,000 families consisting

of 4,000 beneficiaries received relief goods.

Households were provided with a month’s food packages, ‘dignity kits’ for

women and adolescent girls along with personal hygiene materials like facial

masks, soaps, and detergent, to meet their immediate needs and help them get

through the most difficult times.

The first day’s distribution programme was attended by Elias Uddin Mollah,

Member of Parliament of Dhaka-16 constituency. Taijul Islam Chowdhury Bappi,

councilor of ward 6, DNCC, was present.