Coca-Cola supports 50,000 people amid COVID-19 crisis

DHAKA, May 20, 2020 (BSS) – Coca-Cola, along with its partner CARE
Bangladesh, is supporting over 50,000 people of disadvantaged communities
with a month’s food ration to help them address the current COVID-19
hardships.
This distribution is part of Coca-Cola’s commitment of Taka 11.5 crore to
support the government’s ongoing efforts against COVID-19, a joint press
release said.
A four-day relief distribution programme, which commenced before Eid al-
Fitr, will continue till May 23 next to cover major COVID-19 outbreak
hotspots in the country, including Dhaka, Gazipur, Mymensingh and Cumilla.
The relief programme began in Dhaka today where 1,000 families consisting
of 4,000 beneficiaries received relief goods.
Households were provided with a month’s food packages, ‘dignity kits’ for
women and adolescent girls along with personal hygiene materials like facial
masks, soaps, and detergent, to meet their immediate needs and help them get
through the most difficult times.
The first day’s distribution programme was attended by Elias Uddin Mollah,
Member of Parliament of Dhaka-16 constituency. Taijul Islam Chowdhury Bappi,
councilor of ward 6, DNCC, was present.