Quader urges parties to cooperate govt during Corona crisis

DHAKA, May 19, 2020 (BSS) – Awami League General Secretary and Road

Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today called upon all political

parties, including BNP, to play a responsible role and extend cooperation to

the government in the greater interest of the country and its people during

the ongoing Coronavirus crisis.

“Refrain from indulging in mudslinging . . . Extend your hands of

cooperation to the government by playing a responsible role as political

parties,” Quader told a virtual media briefing at his official residence this

afternoon.

Quader said unity will be the key-driven force to tackle the ongoing

pandemic as ferocity of the coronavirus will neither spare anybody nor show

pity.

About the media reports centering the allegations against some private

hospitals that sought extra money for treating the Coronavirus patients, the

minister urged the authorities concerned and hospital or clinic owners to

provide necessary treatment facilities to people at lesser cost on

humanitarian ground.

AL general secretary termed the journalists and media workers as frontline

fighters and requested the newspapers owners to pay all dues of the media

people as well as other workers who work in different mills and factories

before the Eid-ul-Fitr, the greatest religious festival of Muslims.

Expressing grave concern over the home-bound people’s traveling to their

respective hometowns ahead of the Eid festival defying government’s

restriction, Quader said, “This sort of gatherings can create a horrible

situation for own-self and the people around him or her”.

“It would hamper lives and livelihoods ultimately . . . Please stop

travelling right now and abide by the health safety rules instead,” Quader

urged.

He hoped that the country would be able to overcome the crisis situation

with the joint efforts of all in days to come Insha’Allah.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department predicted that super cyclone Amphan

may be more devastating than that of the Cyclone Sidr.

About cyclone Amphan, Quader said, the government under the leadership of

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken all necessary preparedness to save

possible losses and damages if it hits Bangladesh.