Quader urges parties to cooperate govt during Corona crisis

DHAKA, May 19, 2020 (BSS) – Awami League General Secretary and Road
Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today called upon all political
parties, including BNP, to play a responsible role and extend cooperation to
the government in the greater interest of the country and its people during
the ongoing Coronavirus crisis.
“Refrain from indulging in mudslinging . . . Extend your hands of
cooperation to the government by playing a responsible role as political
parties,” Quader told a virtual media briefing at his official residence this
afternoon.
Quader said unity will be the key-driven force to tackle the ongoing
pandemic as ferocity of the coronavirus will neither spare anybody nor show
pity.
About the media reports centering the allegations against some private
hospitals that sought extra money for treating the Coronavirus patients, the
minister urged the authorities concerned and hospital or clinic owners to
provide necessary treatment facilities to people at lesser cost on
humanitarian ground.
AL general secretary termed the journalists and media workers as frontline
fighters and requested the newspapers owners to pay all dues of the media
people as well as other workers who work in different mills and factories
before the Eid-ul-Fitr, the greatest religious festival of Muslims.
Expressing grave concern over the home-bound people’s traveling to their
respective hometowns ahead of the Eid festival defying government’s
restriction, Quader said, “This sort of gatherings can create a horrible
situation for own-self and the people around him or her”.
“It would hamper lives and livelihoods ultimately . . . Please stop
travelling right now and abide by the health safety rules instead,” Quader
urged.
He hoped that the country would be able to overcome the crisis situation
with the joint efforts of all in days to come Insha’Allah.
Bangladesh Meteorological Department predicted that super cyclone Amphan
may be more devastating than that of the Cyclone Sidr.
About cyclone Amphan, Quader said, the government under the leadership of
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken all necessary preparedness to save
possible losses and damages if it hits Bangladesh.