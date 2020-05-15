Bangabandhu’s “The Prison Diaries” publishes in Nepali

DHAKA, May 15, 2020 (BSS) – The Bangladesh Embassy in Kathmandu,Nepal has successfully completed the translation and publication in Nepali of the “The Prison Diaries”, the second volume of the memoires of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

This work by the Embassy was undertaken in collaboration with the Nepal Academy, the premier cultural institution under the Ministry of Cultural Affairs of Nepal is working for the promotion and protection of Nepali languages, a foreign ministry’s press release said here

today.

The Embassy, which had taken the initiative to translate “The Prison Diaries” could complete the publication of the book despite the challenging circumstances arising from the Covid-19 pandemic and successfully brought out the Nepali translation within this Mujib

Borsho, the Birth Centenary of the Father of the Nation.

Earlier, the Bangladesh mission in Kathmandu had successfully completed Nepali translation and publication of “The Unfinished Memoires”, first volume of the memoires of Bangabandhu in August 2018.

The Embassy will arrange a formal book launching programme once the present lock-down arising from the Covid-19 pandemic has been eased, said the release.