Bangladesh-China Power Company Ltd supplies power to national grid commercially

DHAKA, May 14, 2020 (BSS)- After successful completion of all concerned tests, around 660 megawatt (MW) power of the first unit of the Bangladesh-China Power Company Limited (BCPCL) is being supplied commercially to the national grid from today.

BCPCL is implementing the coal-fired thermal power plant at Payra in Patuakhali, said a press release.

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid welcomed the successful implementation of BCPCL’s power generation and hoped that the power plant will make a significant contribution to the national grid.

BCPCL is a special joint venture company of Bangladesh’s state-owned North-West Power Generation Company Limited (NWPGCL) and China’s state-owned China National Machinery Import & Export Corporation (CMC).

Of the first commercially run ‘Coal-fired Alta Super Critical Thermal Power Plant’, it is the first which has come into commercial production, the release added.