64 more corona patients detected in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, May 12, 2020 (BSS)- A total of 64 new corona patients have been

detected at Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Science University (CVASU),

Chattogram Medical Collage Hospital (CMCH) and BITID, Fauzdarhat testing labs

in last 24 hours.

A total of 80 corona patients have found in Chattogram after testing 373

samples in the labs of Fauzdarhat BITID, CVASU and CMCH in last 24 hours. Of

these, 64 are from Chattogram district. The remaining 16 are from other

districts in Chattogram division.

Civil Surgeon Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi told BSS that a total of 39 new corona

patients including 31 in Chattogram district have been detected at BITID,

after testing 234 samples in last 24 hours.

Now 15 more new patients were detected from CMCH after testing 56 samples,

he added.

A total of 26 new corona patients including 18 in Chattogram district have

been detected at BITID, after testing 93 samples in last 24 hours, Dr Rabbi

said.

On the other hand, five people were discharged from Chattogram General

Hospital and BITID in Fauzdarhat in last 24 hours, General Hospital Senior

Consultant, Dr Abdur RabMasum told BSS.

They have been asked to stay home quarantine for next 14 days, he added.

The number of confirmed cases is 332 till today, said Dr Masum.

Of them, 17 patients died so far, 72 were released after recovery and the

rest of the patients are taking treatment at the different hospitals in

Chattogram.