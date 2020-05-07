FIU VC Nazmul Karim Chowdhury passes away

DHAKA, May 7, 2020 (BSS) – Vice Chancellor of Fareast International University (FIU) Professor Dr Nazmul Karim Chowdhury died of coronavirus at the age of 70 early hours of today.

“Professor Nazmul Karim Chowdhury breathed his last around 4am at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) while undergoing treatment,” public relations officer of FIU Khandoker Arafat Ali told BSS this evening.

Earlier, Professor Nazmul was taken to the United Hospital with heart ailment. Later, he was transferred to the DMCH on May 5 as he was tested positive for COVID-19, he said.

He left behind his wife, one son, two daughters and a host of relatives and admirers to mourn his death.

Professor Nazmul, former Professor at the Tourism and Hospitality Management Department of Dhaka University (DU), was laid to eternal rest after Zohr prayers in the graveyard designated for COVID-19 patients in the city’s Mirpur area.