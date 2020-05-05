1,250 Imams, Muezzins get food materials in Birampur

RANGPUR, May 05, 2020 (BSS) – Some 1,250 Imams and Muezzins of 625 mosques of all seven unions and one municipality of Birampur upazila in Dinajpur district today received food materials in the wake of coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Member of the Parliament from Dinajpur-6 constituency Md Shibli-Sadeeq distributed the foodstuffs from his personal fund at an informal function arranged at Birampur Pilot High School ground in the afternoon as the chief guest.

Imams and Muezzins received a sack each containing 10 kg of rice, one kg of edible oil, chickpea, iodized salt and sugar.

Birampur upazila chairman Khairul Alam Raju, Birampur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md. Tauhidur Rahman, Birampur municipal Mayor Liyakat Ali Sarker Tutul, Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police Mithun Sarker and Officer-in-Charge of Birampur police station Md. Moniruzzaman Monir were present.

On the occasion, the chief guest highly appreciated the role of Imams and Muezzins in motivating and inspiring common people for staying at home and maintaining physical distance to prevent spread of coronavirus in the region.