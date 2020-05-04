Robi-10 Minute School app hits million downloads

DHAKA, May 4, 2020 (BSS) – Online-based education platform, Robi-10 Minute

School (www.robi10minuteschool.com) mobile application witnessed a milestone

of million downloads.

The app currently has 1,000,332 downloads, with over 200,000 users

remaining active at any given time, said a Robi press release today.

Along with the landmark of mobile app platform, Robi-10 Minute School’s

YouTube channel has also reached the milestone of one million subscribers.

Responding to the rising demand during the ongoing Corona related

lockdown, Robi-10 Minute School have started taking 3-hours long LIVE classes

daily from 9am-12pm for students of classes 6-12 on the YouTube channel.

Robi-10 Minute School’s mobile app has extensive admission test tutorials,

university courses, skill development content, soft skills training courses,

and content covering extra-curricular activities like debating, art etc.

The app currently has over 49,400 test quizzes, 1,100+ smart books

(interactive e-books) and 900+ educational blogs.

In total, the platform has a comprehensive collection of over 12,000

educational videos covering the entire national curriculum of Bangladesh.

With over 3,600 videos covering all areas of academic areas like science,

arts, engineering and math, the YouTube channel is one of the largest bank of

academic videos covering the entire national curriculum of Bangladesh.