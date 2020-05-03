Speaker distributes relief items in Rangpur

DHAKA, May 3, 2020 (BSS) – Pirganj branch of Green Vision Saving and Loan Giving Cooperative Society Limited today distributed relief items among poor cooperative members on behalf of Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury at her constituency area at Pirganj upazila in Rangpur.

Rural Development and Cooperatives Division Secretary Md Rezaul Ahsan inaugurated the relief distribution programme on Khejmotpur High School premises in Pirganj, said a press release here.

Chairman of Green Vision Saving and Loan Giving Cooperative Society Limited, Pirganj branch, Shahidul Islam Pintu and local Awami League leaders and other government officials were present on the occasion, among others.

Earlier, Dr Shirin Sharmin, under her personal initiative, distributed relief items for two times among destitute people in all unions of Pirganj upazila.