Free press urgent for pluralistic society: Hasan

DHAKA, May 3, 2020 (BSS) – Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said

the role of free, independent and responsible media is very important in

taking a state forward and reconstructing a pluralistic society.

“I do believe that free, independent and responsible media is very

important to take a state forward and reconstruct a pluralistic society,” he

said while delivering a brief virtual speech from his secretariat office here

on the occasion of the World Press Freedom Day.

Greeting journalists and media workers marking the day, Hasan said the

country’s journalists and others involved in media have been working amid the

coronavirus pandemic putting themselves at risk.

He said journalist Humayun Kabir Khokan died of COVID-19 as he was

performing his duty amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

“I pray for the eternal peace of his departed soul. I also pray to the

Almighty Allah for early recovery of those infected with coronavirus,” he

added.

Hasan, also the Awami League joint general secretary said, said the AL

government believes in free press and freedom of media.

“That’s why when Sheikh Hasina become the prime minister for the third

time in 2009, media rapidly flourished in Bangladesh,” he added.

There were only 445 dailies in 2009 and now their number stands at 1,294

in the country in 2020, the information minister said, adding that there were

208 weekly newspapers in 2009 and the number increased to 1,208 in 2020.

About the flourish of broadcast media, he said there were only two state-

run television channels in the country in 2009 but the number increased to

four.

“The country had only 10 private TV channels in 2009 but now approval has

been given to 45 private TV channels. There were only four FM radios in 2009,

but we have given approval to 24 FM radios and most of those are in

operation,” he said.

Hasan also said there was no community radio here in 2009, but the AL

government has so far given approval to 32 community radios.

He said the statistics proved that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her

government believe in the freedom of media.

About the recent comments of BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, the AL joint

general secretary said he noticed the remarks of Rizvi yesterday.

“I think it was merely a delirium of a perplexed person. In fact, BNP

leaders are involved in the politics of falsehood and holding photo sessions

amid the (coronavirus) disaster,” he said.

Whatever BNP leaders say, Hasan said, the way Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

is tackling the coronavirus crisis in the country is lauded around the world.

The World Economic Forum, prestigious Forbes Magazine and even the World

Health Organization applauded the leadership of the prime minister, he added.

The information minister said the BNP leaders never cherish the culture of

appreciation, which is a matter of regret.