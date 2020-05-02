Garment workers to show ID cards to enter Dhaka

DHAKA, May 2, 2020 (BSS)- Department of Inspection for Factories and

Establishments (DIFE) of the Ministry of Labour and Employment today issued a

directive, asking the garment workers to show their identity cards (IDs) for

entering Dhaka.

The directive, signed by Director General of the department Shibnat Roy,

said that the factory workers must carry the ID cards of their respective

organizationswith them and it should be showed to the concerned official for

entering Dhaka, said a release here.

Otherwise, it said, none would be allowed to enter the capital.

The DIFE also urged the concerned officials to take necessary steps to this

end.