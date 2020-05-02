Garment workers to show ID cards to enter Dhaka

DHAKA, May 2, 2020 (BSS)- Department of Inspection for Factories and
Establishments (DIFE) of the Ministry of Labour and Employment today issued a
directive, asking the garment workers to show their identity cards (IDs) for
entering Dhaka.
The directive, signed by Director General of the department Shibnat Roy,
said that the factory workers must carry the ID cards of their respective
organizationswith them and it should be showed to the concerned official for
entering Dhaka, said a release here.
Otherwise, it said, none would be allowed to enter the capital.
The DIFE also urged the concerned officials to take necessary steps to this
end.