Govt continues to provide relief

DHAKA, May 1, 2020 (BSS)- The government is continuing to provide relief

items across the country to mitigate the sufferings of the poor and destitute

in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The government allocated 1,23,867 metric tons of rice for the 64 districts

of the country till yesterday, according to National Disaster Response Co-

ordination Centre (NDRCC).

Besides, the government has allocated Taka 66,27,72,264as baby food aid, an

official handout said here today.

The Disaster Management and Relief Ministry has been distributing relief

among the people through district and upazila administrations across the

country, it added.