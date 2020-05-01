England’s Roy says Hundred postponement a ‘huge shame’

LONDON, May 1, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – England batsmanJason Roy believes the

coronavirus-enforced postponement of the Hundred is a missed opportunity for

cricket to capitalise on the buzz from last year’s World Cup triumph.

With a new tournament, a new format and new city-based franchises, the

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) was aiming to attract a fresh audience

to the game.

England, with Roy in the side, defeated New Zealand last year in an

unforgettable Lord’s final that captivated the host country.

But COVID-19 has forced a year’s delay, with the ECB keen to avoid empty

grounds and absent overseas stars diluting the inaugural edition.

Roy, a top-tier o125,000 ($157,000) pick by Oval Invincibles, understands

the decision.

“It’s a huge shame that we won’t be able get out in front of a home crowd

again,” he said. “It is hugely disappointing but there are bigger things at

stake.

“Obviously there was a huge incentive for the ECB, it was a huge

competition that they put a lot of money into but it’s only right that it be

delayed until next year.

“You want the best players coming over and at the moment they can’t.

Unfortunately that’s just the way it is at the moment.”