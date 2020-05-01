England’s Roy says Hundred postponement a ‘huge shame’

LONDON, May 1, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – England batsmanJason Roy believes the
coronavirus-enforced postponement of the Hundred is a missed opportunity for
cricket to capitalise on the buzz from last year’s World Cup triumph.
With a new tournament, a new format and new city-based franchises, the
England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) was aiming to attract a fresh audience
to the game.
England, with Roy in the side, defeated New Zealand last year in an
unforgettable Lord’s final that captivated the host country.
But COVID-19 has forced a year’s delay, with the ECB keen to avoid empty
grounds and absent overseas stars diluting the inaugural edition.
Roy, a top-tier o125,000 ($157,000) pick by Oval Invincibles, understands
the decision.
“It’s a huge shame that we won’t be able get out in front of a home crowd
again,” he said. “It is hugely disappointing but there are bigger things at
stake.
“Obviously there was a huge incentive for the ECB, it was a huge
competition that they put a lot of money into but it’s only right that it be
delayed until next year.
“You want the best players coming over and at the moment they can’t.
Unfortunately that’s just the way it is at the moment.”