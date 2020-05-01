Australia become world’s top Test and T20 side

NEW DELHI, May 1, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – Australia have deposed India in the world

Test rankings and Pakistan in the Twenty20 standings, the International

Cricket Council said Friday.

Just two points separate Australia (116), New Zealand (115) and India

(114), who slipped to third position in the Test standings, with cricket

across all formats suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

India had held the number one spot since October 2016.

Virat Kohli’s side stay top of the world Test championship between the top

nine Test sides, however.

In 2019 India claimed their first ever Test series win in Australia after

71 years of trying, but Australia remained unbeaten in the series that

followed.

The return of Steve Smith and David Warner from ball-tampering bans also

helped Australia retain the Ashes after levelling the series in England 2-2.

Australia, led by Tim Paine, then blanked Pakistan and New Zealand at home

to cap off a successful season cut short by the coronavirus outbreak.

The annual update of the rankings eliminates results from the 2016-17

season when India won 12 and lost just one Test. The system also gives more

weight to matches played since May 2019 than those of the previous two years.

South Africa suffered the biggest fall of eight points, which sees them

drop below Sri Lanka to sixth place. England are fourth.

In the one-day rankings, world champions England consolidated their number

one position, followed by India and New Zealand.

In the T20 chart Australia ended Pakistan’s 27-month stay at the top to

reach the summit for the first time since rankings in the shortest format were

introduced in 2011.

Pakistan are now in fourth position while England jumped to second and

India to the third spot.