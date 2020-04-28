65 families, dockyard put under lockdown in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, April 28, 2020 (BSS) – The local administration has put 65 families and a dockyard under lockdown at Karnafuli upazila of the district after a coronavirus patient was detected there.

Ismail Hossain, officer-in-charge of Karnafuli thana said a woman aged about 75 years tested positive for coronavirus at Ichanagar Dockyard area of Charpatharghata under Karnafuli thana on Monday night.

As a result, the local administration imposed a lockdown in the area from this morning. A total of 65 families, one auto rickshaw garage and a dockyard have been placed under lock down as the infected patient came in contact with them.

Earlier, nine new corona patients were detected by BITID of Fuzdarhat on Monday. Among the corona patients, one of the women’s residence is at the aforesaid area of Karnafuli upazila.

Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, a civil surgeon of Chattogram told BSS that the victim of Karnafuli police station was undergoing cancer treatment at the Agrabad Ma-o-Shisu Hospital for long.

As she faced breathing difficulties, her sample was collected and sent to Fauzdarhat BITID Hospital for test. After testing positive for coronavirus the woman has been kept in isolation ward at Chattogram General Hospital, he said.