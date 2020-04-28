PRAN Dairy collects 2 lakh liters milk daily amid corona situation

DHAKA, April 28, 2020 (BSS) – Leading dairy processor, PRAN Dairy has

continued collecting milk from dairy farmers who are facing difficulties

during the ongoing general holidays rendered by COVID-19 pandemic.

The dairy processor is collecting more than 2 lakh liters of milk every

day from the dairy farmers, said a press release today.

PRAN Dairy Chief Extension Officer Rakibur Rahman said dairy farmers

cannot sell their milk to hotels, sweet shops and tea stalls for closure

while many other customers have stopped purchasing milk in this unwanted

situation.

“But, PRAN dairy has continued collecting milk from its farmers despite

many hurdles and is purchasing the same amount of milk what we collect in

normal time,” he said.

PRAN has five hubs located at Chatmohar of Pabna, Gurudaspur of Natore,

Shahjadpur and Baghabari of Sirajganj and Rangpur. There are 101 collection

and chilling centers under the hubs.

Farmers are supplying milk at the collection and chilling centers

maintaining social distance and following health guidelines.

“We are purchasing milk from the farmers at Taka 38 to Taka 45 per liter

depending on the amount of fat in the milk,” added Rakibur Rahman.

Marketing Director at PRAN-RFL Group Kamruzzaman Kamal said the farmers

faced some difficulties at the beginning of coronavirus outbreak in the

country.

“But, now we are able to provide products to the customers due to the

government’s move to keep supply of agriculture, dairy and other essential

products normal, which benefitted the farmers,” he said.

Mentioning that many customers cannot buy dairy products due to the

ongoing lockdown, Kamruzzaman Kamal said “considering this, we have

introduced home delivery facilities.”

PRAN pasteurized milk, yogurt, cheese and butter are being delivered to

homes through salesmen while PRAN UHT milk, ghee, powder milk and flavored

milk can be ordered through othoba.com and chaldal.com, he added.