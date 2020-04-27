126 Bangladeshis return from Kuwait, 73 Sri Lankans leave

DHAKA, April 27, 2020 (BSS) – A total of 126 expatriate Bangladeshi workers returned home from Kuwait while 73 Sri Lankan nationals who had been stuck here due to flight suspension amid COVID-19 pandemic left for Colombo by separate chartered flights today.

A chartered aircraft of Jajeera Airways flight landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) at 5:55 PM carrying 126 Bangladeshi citizens from Kuwait, HISA director Group Captain AHM Touhid-ul Ahsan told media.

Kuwait bore the cost of the chartered flight to send back the Bangladeshi nationals.

Meanwhile, a Sri Lankan Air chartered flight took off from HSIA at 6:31 PM on boarding 73 Sri Lankan citizens for Colombo, Ahsan confirmed.

As per the government decision, after arriving here, all returnee workers will undergo a medical checkup at the airport and to be sent to 14-day institutional quarantine under management of the Armed Forces Division (AFD).

Since international flights remained suspended after mid-March, different countries, including the USA, the UK, Canada, Turkey, Australia, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Bhutan, and different European countries, so far, operated several special chartered flights to repatriate their citizens from Dhaka.

Bangladesh government also facilitated chartered flights to bring back its nationals from a number of countries, including India, Singapore and Thailand.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh today extended its ongoing ban on flight operation for the fourth consecutive time till May 7 to and from all European countries and the nations that restricted the entry of Bangladeshis to their territories as well as on all domestic routes over the coronavirus fear.

Currently, regular commercial flights are being operated from Bangladesh to China only.