President mourns death of ex-MP Khandaker Asaduzzaman

DHAKA, April 25, 2020 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid today expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of former Awami League lawmaker and valiant freedom fighter Khandaker Asaduzzaman.

In a condolence message, the President prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Asaduzzaman, former member of the parliament (MP) from Tangail’s Gopalpur-Bhuapur constituency, was the finance secretary of the Mujibnagar government during the 1971 Liberation War.

Khandaker Asaduzzaman breathed his last at 4.10 pm at his Gulshan residence here at the age of 87.