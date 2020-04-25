Office of Bangabandhu centenary implementation body holds virtual meeting

DHAKA, April 25, 2020 (BSS) – The office of Father of the Nation
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Birth Centenary Celebration National
Implementation Committee is continuing its activities amid the shutdown
triggered by the caronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
A virtual meeting of the officials related to the committee was held on
Friday afternoon, said a press release
Chief Coordinator of the national implementation committee Dr Kamal Abdul
Naser Chowdhury joined the meeting online from his residence in the city and
discussed the progresses of different programmes, including the publication
of souvenir for the celebration of ‘Mujib Year’ in the changing situations,
according the press release.
In his speech, Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury urged all to abide by the
health rules instead of being panicked over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
He said if the current situation of coronavirus is prolonged, programmes
that can be implemented digitally avoiding public health hazard may be taken
up.
A total of 24 officials of the committee’s office attended the meeting from
their residences through the online app ‘Zoom’.
As per the discussion of the meeting, from now, meetings will be held
regularly with the members of the implementation committee through online.
The meeting was informed that necessary review and coordination will also
be made online regarding the official activities.