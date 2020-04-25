Office of Bangabandhu centenary implementation body holds virtual meeting

DHAKA, April 25, 2020 (BSS) – The office of Father of the Nation

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Birth Centenary Celebration National

Implementation Committee is continuing its activities amid the shutdown

triggered by the caronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

A virtual meeting of the officials related to the committee was held on

Friday afternoon, said a press release

Chief Coordinator of the national implementation committee Dr Kamal Abdul

Naser Chowdhury joined the meeting online from his residence in the city and

discussed the progresses of different programmes, including the publication

of souvenir for the celebration of ‘Mujib Year’ in the changing situations,

according the press release.

In his speech, Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury urged all to abide by the

health rules instead of being panicked over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

He said if the current situation of coronavirus is prolonged, programmes

that can be implemented digitally avoiding public health hazard may be taken

up.

A total of 24 officials of the committee’s office attended the meeting from

their residences through the online app ‘Zoom’.

As per the discussion of the meeting, from now, meetings will be held

regularly with the members of the implementation committee through online.

The meeting was informed that necessary review and coordination will also

be made online regarding the official activities.