First COVID-19 patient wins battle in Rangpur

RANGPUR, April 24, 2020 (BSS) – Shah Alam, 55, the first ever coronavirus (COVID-19) winner of Rangpur, returned his village home at Janki Dhaperhat of Sadar upazila here this afternoon.

Alam, a cardiac patient, fell sick with coronavirus symptoms on March 29 at Mahasthangarh point under Shibganj upazila in Bogura district on his way back home from Dhaka by a truck.

He was then admitted to local Shibganj Upazila Health Complex.

He had been working in a kitchen market at Karwan Bazar of Dhaka as a night guard for the last ten years.

“Later, he was shifted to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College and subsequently, to the Isolation Unit of Bagura Mohammad Ali Hospital in Bogura town,” Civil Surgeon of Rangpur Dr. Herambo Kumar Roy told BSS tonight.

After testing his samples at the COVID-19 Laboratory at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, Alam was detected with COVID-19 positive.

“After undergoing treatment at the Isolation Unit of Mohammad Ali Hospital, the hospital authority declared him recovered after being tested COVID-19 negative twice,” he said.

“Alam is the first recovered COVID-19 infected patient of Rangpur district where a total of 18 have so far been detected for coronavirus positive,” the CS added.

Finally, the authority of Mohammad Ali Hospital released Shah Alam with the certificate of his recovery and gave floral wreaths to him today.

After returning home at village Janki Dhaperhat today, Alam and his wife Shajeda Begum expressed deep gratitude to the physicians, nurses and other staffs of Mohammad Ali Hospital for their care and health services.

“I will remain grateful to Superintendent of Mohammad Ali Hospital Dr. Nuruzzaman Sanchay, its Resident Physician Dr. Shafik Amin Kajol and other staffs for giving me a new life,” a happier Alam told BSS.