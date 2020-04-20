Press council issues letters to bring journos under incentives

DHAKA, April 20, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Press Council today sent letters to all deputy commissioners to make a special list of journalists to bring them under special stimulus facilities in the wake of coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

Press council’s secretary Md Shah Alam emailed the letters to DCs.

The letter mentioned that the outbreak of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic across the globe put the life of general people including journalists in troublesome situation.

Journalists working at district and upazila levels are also making their utmost efforts to reach people urgent information putting their life at risk due to the deadly virus, it said.

In the letter, the DCs were requested to prepare lists of journalists and staffs concerned with press by discussing with jatiyo press club and journalists’ organizations at respective districts and upazilas to bring them under government stimulus facilities.