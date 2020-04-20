20 more cops infected with coronavirus in Gazipur

GAZIPUR, April 20, 2020 (BSS) – Some 20 more police personnel of Gacha Police Station under Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) were infected with coronavirus in the last 24 hours, raising the total number to 25.

GMP commissioner Anwar Hossain said the COVID-19 cases were detected among 20 more police personnel of Gacha Police Station on Sunday.

Following this, he said, the police station was put under lockdown.

According to the Gazipur Civil Surgeon office, a total of 107 people, including 20 cops, were infected with coronavirus in Gazipur on Sunday.