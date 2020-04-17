Covid-19 testing lab starts operation in JUST

JASHORE, April 17, 2020 (BSS)- A coronavirus (Covid-19) testing laboratory at the ‘Genome Center’ of Jashore University of Science and Technology (JUST) started its operation today with testing 13 samples.

“Coronavirus testing lab started operation from today at the ‘Genome Center’ of our university,” Professor Iqbal Kabir, associate director of JUST ‘Genome Center’ told BSS.

He said a total of 13 samples, sent by the Jashore Civil Surgeon Office, were tested on the first day while test results will be announced soon.

He said samples of Jashore, Narail, Magura and Jhenaidah districts will be collected and examined here for detecting Covid-19 cases.