Satkania upazila put under lockdown

CHATTOGRAM, April 15, 2020 (BSS) – The local administration has placed Satkania upazila under lockdown in a bid to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Kamal Hossain told BSS that Ilias Hossain, deputy commissioner of Chattogram directed the upazila administration to lockdown Satkania upazila as the number of coronavirus patients increased in the district.

As per the directive the lockdown will be imposed from 6pm tonight.

Under the directive, no vehicles, except the emergency services will be allowed to ply in the district during the lockdown period.

The directive also prohibited all sorts of public gathering and asked all to maintain social distancing.

Earlier, a 69-year-old elderly man died after being infected with coronavirus on April 11 at Alinagar village of Demsha union under Satkania upazila.

Besides, two more persons were diagnosed with Covid-19 by Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Disease (BITID) at the aforesaid upazila on April 12.