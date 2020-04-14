India extends world’s biggest virus lockdown

NEW DELHI, April 14, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – India’s nationwide

coronavirus lockdown, the biggest in the world covering 1.3 billion

people, will be extended until May 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi

said Tuesday.

The move comes despite complaints from millions of poor, a vast

underclass who have been left almost completely without support as

jobs have vanished and incomes dried up.

“From the economic angle, we have paid a big price,” Modi said. “But

the lives of the people of India are far more valuable.”

“From the experiences of the last few days it is clear that the path

we have chosen is correct.”

India’s three-week-old lockdown, in force since March 25, was

scheduled to end at midnight Tuesday.

Modi said there would be “limited relaxations” from April 20 for

districts with no cases, and new guidelines for industry and

agriculture would be released Wednesday.

The announcement comes as debate rages around the world on how to

lift restrictions so the economic carnage of the pandemic can be eased

without a new spike in infections.

Official figures suggest South Asian nations have so far been

relatively unscathed by the epidemic, with around 10,800 cases and 353

deaths in India.

Some experts say not enough tests have been conducted and the

true number of infections is much higher.

And with some of the most crowded cities on the planet, there are

fears that numbers could take off and overwhelm the shaky healthcare

system.

Several states including Maharashtra — home to Mumbai and with

the highest number of cases — Tamil Nadu and Odisha already announced

lockdown extensions.

The World Health Organisation Tuesday praised India’s decision to

extend the lockdown, saying “it would go a long way in arresting the

virus spread”.

– India’s poor –

The shutdown, with strict limits on activity, has been

devastating for the economy — and in particular for India’s poor.

Millions of daily wage labourers suddenly lost their jobs, forcing

hundreds of thousands to travel hundreds of kilometres (miles) back to

their home villages, often on foot.

Some died on the way, while others were shunned by locals when they

made it back. One clip that went viral on social media showed a group

of migrants being hosed down with chemicals by local officials.

Others have been stranded in cities in cramped, unsanitary conditions

where the virus could spread quickly. New Delhi alone is providing

hundreds of thousands of free meals.

In the financial capital Mumbai, some 800 migrant labourers gathered

near a railway station on Tuesday and demanded to be allowed to return

home. The protest was later dispersed by police.

– Snarl-ups –

Farmers have complained of a lack of workers to harvest crops

while snarl-ups of thousands of trucks not allowed to move because of

the lockdown have hampered food transport.

“We have tried to keep the interests of the poor and the daily wage

workers in mind while making these new guidelines,” Modi said in his

24-minute address.

“The central and state governments are working together to ensure that

the farmers don’t face any problems.”

Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das has called the

coronavirus an “invisible assassin” that could wreak havoc on the

economy.

A restaurant industry group, a sector that employs millions of people

nationwide, warned Monday there could be “social unrest” if it did not

receive financial relief.

The commerce ministry has also reportedly urged the government to

consider opening more activities “with reasonable safeguards” even if

the lockdown is extended.

On the deserted streets of Delhi, Manoj, a businessman, said the

extended lockdown would further devastate the economy.

“People are going to lose jobs, businesses are going to shut

down, unemployment is going to rise and hungry people are going to

die,” he told AFP.

Even before the pandemic, the Indian economy was stuttering, with

the highest unemployment for decades.

Growth had slowed to about 5.0 percent before the pandemic and

some analysts say it could slump to 1.5-2.0 percent this year — way

below the level needed to provide jobs for the millions coming into

the labour market each month.