Seven more die of COVID-19, 209 fresh cases detected: health official

DHAKA, April 14, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh today reported seven more deaths

from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 209 fresh positive cases overnight,

the highest in terms of both deaths and infection in a single day since its

first detection on March 8.

“Seven more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, raising the death

toll to 46,” Additional Director General (administration) of DGHS Prof Nasima

Sultana told a virtual media briefing at the Directorate General of Health

Services (DGHS) in the city.

She said 209 more people were infected by the lethal virus in the country

during the time which took the total number of COVID-19 positive cases

to1012.

Nasima said they detected 209 fresh cases after testing 1905 samples

through 17 labs across the country over the period.

The health official said in a bid to increase sample tests of suspected

patients, a process for setting up nine labs in the county is underway.

“The nine labs — three in Dhaka and six in outside Dhaka — will be

installed within a week,” she said.

Nasima said rampant movement of the coronavirus patients is mainly

responsible for increasing COVID-19 positive cases.

She informed that they tested 335 more samples in the past 24 hours in line

with the government’s decision to increase sample test of suspected cases to

determine how many people are infected by the virus.

The health official said as the number of COVID-19 infected case is on the

rise in the country, the government has intensified its efforts including

collection of protective equipment such PPE, surgical masks alongside

increasing medical facilities for coronavirus-infected patients.

She also told the briefing that by now authorities collected 14,01016 PPE,

and of them, they distributed 8,86,94 PPE at different hospitals countrywide,

while 5,15,122 PPE are in stock.

Nasima said nearly 89,000 people were kept at both home and institutional

quarantine and 65,315 people were released from quarantine, while the number

of people who currently remain in quarantine is about 29,000.

The health official said a total of 488 institutions have been prepared

across the country for keeping over 26,000 people in quarantine. “At present,

a total of 383 people have been kept at isolation,” she added.

Nasima said doctors, medical technologists and health workers are being

imparted training through online as part of the countrywide ongoing training

initiatives to provide healthcare facilities to COVID-19 patients and help

test of suspected cases for quick confirmation of coronavirus cases.

She advised the people to follow some hygienic practices including washing

hands with soap frequently, cleaning all spaces of house and refrain from

touching mouths, nose and eyes by unclean hands to protect themselves from

the infection of the virus.

Nasima said as part of taking preventative measures to stop imported cases

of COVID-19, the authorities of all gateways, including airports, land ports

and waterways, are continuing to screening of all foreign returnees.

She said till today, over 23,0,282 people received healthcare services from

hotline mobile numbers and health web portals as the government formed a

group of medical professionals to provide emergency health services.

The contact hotline and mobile numbers are 16263; 333; 10655 and

01944333222 – to receive information and treatment facilities on COVID-19.

As of April 14, 2020, 11:07 GMT, 120,536 people have died so far from the

COVID-19 outbreak and there are currently 1,936,576 confirmed cases in 210

countries and territories, according to Worldometer, a reference website that

provides counters and real-time statistics for diverse topics.

China is the first country of the world which on January 11 reported the

first known death from an illness caused by the virus in Wuhan, the capital

of Central China’s Hubei province.